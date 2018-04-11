FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Iraq war vet gets life for stabbing girlfriend 50-plus times

 
Share

CROFTON, Md. (AP) — An Iraq war veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his girlfriend more than 50 times.

Forty-year-old Ryan Gregory Hollebon said in court Tuesday that he stabbed his girlfriend twice last spring before blacking out. He pleaded guilty in January to killing 28-year-old Jhalandia Butler. She was also a veteran.

Hollebon says the two were addicted to opioids, and prosecutors say Hollebon had a history of domestic violence. The Capital Gazette reports that Hollebon was jolted back to reality by the sound of his barking dog and banging on the Maryland couple’s front door.

Judge Allison Asti says Hollebon’s 14-year-old son was at the Crofton home during the attack. The judge recommended Hollebon be treated at a maximum-security mental health hospital.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/