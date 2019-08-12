Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup on highway near Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a pickup on a highway northwest of Casper.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports 31-year-old Randall Vanfleet was hit on U.S. Highway 26 at about 12:40 a.m. Friday. Investigators with the Wyoming Highway Patrol are trying to determine where on the highway Vanfleet was when he was hit and if he was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

No other information has been released.

