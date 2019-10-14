2 killed in crash involving motorcycle and car

TIPP CITY, Ohio (AP) — Police say two people died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Ohio.

Police say 70-year-old William Gates, of Sidney, and 66-year-old Vonna Williams, of Piqua, were both on the motorcycle and died in the crash Sunday afternoon in Tipp City.

Police say Gates and Williams were not wearing helmets.

The car’s driver 77-year-old May Clingan, of Tipp City, was not injured.

The cause of the crash in western Ohio was not released immediately.