Bank worker man trapped at work by Hurricane Dorian sandbags

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A 911 transcript has revealed the plight of a South Carolina bank worker who found himself all alone at the office with Hurricane Dorian approaching.

The Island Packet reports Charlie Labassi called 911 on Sept. 4 after everyone else had left to prepare for the storm.

Wells Fargo spokeswoman Amy Amirault says the Hilton Head branch was closed at the time in compliance with Beaufort County’s evacuation order.

Labassi, a treasury management consultant, told dispatchers that he couldn’t get out because two dozen sandbags were blocking the door.

Hilton Head Fire Rescue workers arrived to free the man, enabling him to get home to Shipyard Plantation just ahead of the storm that night.

