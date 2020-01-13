Arizona governor to close prison, calls for veteran tax cut

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Arizona governor to close prison, calls for veteran tax cut

By BOB CHRISTIE
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday said he is renaming the state Department of Corrections to highlight a new focus on rehabilitation and closing the oldest state prison in a move that will save nearly $275 million over three years.

The Republican governor highlighted the moves in his State of the State address before a joint session of the state House and Senate.

The prison system will now be called the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry and corrections officers will get another raise, following up on a 10% increase they got last year, if lawmakers agree.

Closing the Florence prison, which is more than 100 years old and houses about 3,800 male inmates, will also help boost staffing at nine other male state prisons, notably the nearby Eyman prison. Corrections has about a 20% corrections officer vacancy rate systemwide. The prisoners in Florence would be sent to other facilities, including some to private prisons that contract with the state, and low-level offenders could be sent to county jails.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

Ducey said focusing on rehabilitation and re-entry programs will pay off, noting that 3,900 inmates have completed second chance programs and more than 2,400 had jobs on their release.

“We know these programs work,” Ducey said. “This year we are doubling down on this successful model, to give more individuals their opportunity at a better choice and a better life.”

The governor didn’t mention sentencing reform, but some Republican lawmakers and all Democrats are pushing a revamp in state law to cut sentences for non-violent offenders.

The governor also said he plans to boost funding for K-12 schools, including more money to fund school counselors and campus police officers. Last year, the budget provided $20 million in new counselor and officer cash, but schools applied for more than $90 million in funding.

Career and technical education will get a boost, and the governor said he will restore all $371 million in cash that districts use for books, curriculum, buses and some large capital outlays that was cut after the Great Recession two years ahead of schedule. That 5-year plan was announced in 2018.

“In total, we’ve pumped $4.5 billion in new investments into Arizona schools,” Ducey said. “With our latest budget, that figure will rise to $6.6 billion. And we’ve done all that without raising taxes.”

The governor also touted infrastructure projects he wants to fund, including $78 million for a new Interstate 10 bridge over the Gila River along the highway between Tucson and Phoenix. The widened bridge will help accelerate the complete widening of the route to three lanes.

The governor spent a good deal of his speech touting Arizona’s economy, its growing population and his push to cut regulations and government in general.

“In Arizona, we believe in maximizing freedom and limiting government,” he said. “We believe government should do fewer things, but do the things it does well.”

“Let’s continue hacking away at the permanent bureaucracy and the ‘mother may I’ state.”

As part of that push, he announced a new executive order that any new regulation must repeal three others, and he wiped out 18 boards and commissions he considered unneeded. He also vowed to sign legislation requiring boards that oversee professions to have a majority of public members instead of insiders. Any licensing board that has a major budget surplus would be required to suspend its fees.

Veterans would benefit too: The governor wants to exempt military pensions from the state’s income tax, a move that would cost $45 million but save an average military retiree about $900 a year.

“Our vets have already earned their benefits. Put their lives on the line,” Ducey said. “The government shouldn’t be taxing their service to the country.”

Ducey pledged to oppose any tax increases, drawing rousing applause in the Republican-led Legislature hours after education interests proposed an income-tax hike for people making more than $250,000.

The governor called on insurance companies to improve coverage for mental health as the state faces a growing number of suicides among young people. Today’s children face a variety of pressures foreign to adults, including social media, loneliness and vaping, he said.

“Insurance companies should be covering mental health just like they cover an annual physical,” Ducey said.

Arizona has seen a 50% increase in suicides by people younger than 18 in the past two years, according to the Arizona Public Health Association.

The governor said he’s on the verge of finishing negotiations with Arizona’s Native American tribes on “a modern, updated agreement” governing tribal gaming, but he did not offer specifics.

He called for lawmakers to approve a 2020 ballot measure asking voters to amend the state constitution to ban “sanctuary cities,” which restrict cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. Tucson voters in November rejected a sanctuary city initiative that would have further restricted the city’s already limited cooperation on immigration enforcement.

Democrats said they liked some things in the speech while others left a sour taste.

“I think that was the most Republican State of the State he’s given in a few years,” said Rep. Randall Friese, assistant minority leader. “He started out by bashing taxes and coming down on Tucson.

“Certainly there were good things,” Friese added, including restoring school funding, raises for child safety workers, and access to mental health care.

“So we might have a budget where we’ll have some overlap and actually have some coalition building,” he said. “I’m hopeful.”

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan J. Cooper contributed to this report.