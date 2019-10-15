President of Bulgarian soccer resigns after fan racism, loss

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

President of Bulgarian soccer resigns after fan racism, loss

 
Share

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Criticized around Europe for the racist behavior of Bulgarian fans and under pressure from the country’s prime minister following a run of poor results, the president of the country’s soccer federation resigned on Tuesday.

A few hours later, Bulgarian special police forces raided the federation offices. It was unclear what they were looking for.

Borislav Mihailov, a former national team goalkeeper who reached the World Cup semifinals in 1994 and served as president for 14 years, will present his resignation to the federation’s executive committee on Friday, the soccer body said in a statement.

The decision comes one day after Bulgaria lost to England 6-0 in a European Championship qualifying game that was halted twice as fans in Sofia made Nazi salutes and directed monkey noises at the black players on the visiting team.

Other news
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a scramble play during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train hitting a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment but not manslaughter
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov condemned the racist behavior.

“It is unacceptable that Bulgaria, one of the most tolerant countries in the world where people of different ethnicities live in peace, to be associated with racism and xenophobia,” Borissov wrote in a post on Facebook.

The Bulgarian soccer federation distanced itself from the racist abuse.

“The football authority cannot take responsibility for acts of hooliganism,” federation spokesman Hristo Zapryanov said. “That’s where the state authorities come in. In many other countries, including our opponent last night, the state has taken serious measures to get rid of hooliganism. All we can do is condemn it but we do not have the jurisdiction to investigate hooligans.”

Bulgarian fans have already been sanctioned for other racist abuse in qualifying for Euro 2020 and played the match against England on Monday in a partially closed stadium.

In his post, Borissov also called for Mihailov to resign because of the team’s poor results. He said he ordered sports minister Krasen Kralev to terminate any relations with Mihailov until he quits.

Zapryanov, however, at first said Mihailov would not step down. The resignation announcement came a short time later.

Not long after that, more than 50 uniformed police entered the federation offices, according to local media.

Bulgaria is last in its Euro 2020 qualifying group but will have a second chance to advance through playoffs in March.

Mihailov played in England after the 1994 World Cup and later was elected to the UEFA executive committee for eight years until February.

FIFA has rules protecting soccer federations from government interference, including suspension as a possible punishment.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports