Las Vegas county officials seek alternative traffic routes

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada county officials have proposed alternative routes to ease traffic near the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that Clark County officials aim to work with the university in order to find an effective and cost-efficient way to alleviate traffic in between McCarran International Airport and the Strip near the Thomas & Mack Center.

County officials say if road congestion is ignored the average intersection delay times could more than double by 2040.

Officials say current options include a $150 million underground roadway that school officials favor to maintain the scenic views of the university.

Officials say the original proposal was to build a $78 million elevated road that would reduce delay times by 45%.

Officials say they are still in the planning stages.

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com