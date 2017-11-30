Albuquerque man gets life in prison for 2015 murder of teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 19-year-old Albuquerque man convicted of first-degree murder in a 2015 drive-by shooting has been sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Esias Madrid was sentenced Thursday in the death of 17-year-old Jaydon Chavez-Silver.

Madrid already is serving a 16-year prison sentence for another 2015 killing.

The Albuquerque Journal reports a judge ruled Madrid must serve the two murder sentences consecutively.

Two other teens have already been sentenced in the Chavez-Silver case, but prosecutors say Madrid was the person who fatally shot the teen as he attended a party at a home.

Prosecutors say the shooting was in retaliation for a previous fight at the home but Chavez-Silver was not the intended target.

Madrid said in court Thursday that he was not the one responsible for what happened to Chavez-Silver.

