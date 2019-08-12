Passenger on motorcycle killed in crash

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Police in Westerly say a 58-year-old woman died in a motorcycle crash in the town.

The Westerly Sun reports Doreen Billman was a passenger on the motorcycle that police say failed to negotiate a turn off East Avenue Sunday night.

Both Billman and the driver, whose name was not immediately released, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Billman died from her injuries at a hospital. The man who was operating the motorcycle was taken to another hospital with serious injuries and was listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.