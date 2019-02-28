FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Utah Legislature passes Down syndrome abortion ban

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
 
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A proposed ban on abortions sought only because a fetus has been diagnosed with Down syndrome passed the Utah Legislature on Thursday, sending the measure to Gov. Gary Herbert’s desk.

The legislation that easily cleared a final vote in the state Senate contains a so-called trigger clause, and would only go into effect if a similar law is upheld in court elsewhere. The provision was added to address criticism that it is likely unconstitutional and could embroil the state in an expensive lawsuit.

Herbert, a Republican, said it removes some risk of a legal fight, but he’s not yet sure if the proposal is constitutional. He said it was “somewhat of a message bill” aimed at telling people that aborting a fetus for due to a Down syndrome diagnosis is “probably not a good reason.”

North Dakota has a law prohibiting abortion for genetic anomaly, including Down syndrome. Similar laws in Indiana, Louisiana and Ohio have been blocked by courts. Arkansas and Kentucky are considering measures this year.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

Planned Parenthood of Utah President and CEO Karrie Galloway said she’s disappointed the Utah measure passed, but does not expect it to go into effect because she believes other similar laws won’t succeed in court challenges.

This is Republican sponsor Rep. Karianne Lisonbee’s second attempt to pass the bill, which stalled in the House last year.

Herbert declined to say whether he would sign the legislation, but added that he’s generally a “pro-life guy.”

The proposal is one of two abortion bills under consideration in Utah. Another to ban abortion after 18 weeks of gestation has passed the Utah House of Representatives.

Conservative states around the country are considering strong abortion restrictions this year amid optimism about the reconfiguring of the U.S. Supreme Court by President Donald Trump.

They have included so-called trigger bans on abortion if Roe v. Wade falls and bills banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks.