Scott appoints new heads of public safety and commerce

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott has appointed new heads of the Vermont Department of Public Safety and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

Current Commerce Secretary Michael Schirling will become commissioner of the Public Safety Department, replacing Thomas Anderson, who resigned in July. Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle (CURL-ee) will replace Schirling as secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

Scott said Monday that Schirling and Kurrle have been incredibly valued members of the administration, “working together to support — and attract more employers and employees and tackle some of Vermont’s top economic and workforce priorities.”

Before joining state government, Schirling served 25 years in the Burlington Police Department, including seven years as chief. Kurlee had managed operations for Kurrle Fuels and Transport, which she co-owned.