Small, single-engine plane crashes in Ohio; pilot dies

 
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a small, single-engine aircraft has crashed in Ohio, and the pilot has died.

State Highway Patrol Lt. Tim Karwatske said the plane crashed around 1 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area just off U.S. 50 in Ross County.

A dispatcher at the Chillicothe (chil-ih-KAH'-thee) post of the State Highway Patrol said Sunday that she could not provide any additional details of the crash or the identity of the pilot.

Authorities have said the pilot was the plane’s only occupant.

A spokeswoman with the Federal Aviation Administration said investigators with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.