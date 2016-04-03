Road accident in Saudi Arabia kills 15, including 6 children

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Road accident in Saudi Arabia kills 15, including 6 children

 
Share

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Two vans have collided in southwestern Saudi Arabia, killing 15 people, including six children.

Saudi Red Crescent spokesman Ahmed Asiri was quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency as saying the road accident took place just before 6 a.m. on Sunday in the Wadi bin Hashbal region of Asir province, located south of the holy city of Mecca.

Two other people sustained severe injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Asiri says ambulances and fire trucks were dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire that had engulfed one of the vehicles.

The Saudi Health Ministry says traffic accidents are the leading cause of death among young people in the kingdom. The ministry says 17 people are killed in road accidents each day in Saudi Arabia.