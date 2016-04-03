Road accident in Saudi Arabia kills 15, including 6 children

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Two vans have collided in southwestern Saudi Arabia, killing 15 people, including six children.

Saudi Red Crescent spokesman Ahmed Asiri was quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency as saying the road accident took place just before 6 a.m. on Sunday in the Wadi bin Hashbal region of Asir province, located south of the holy city of Mecca.

Two other people sustained severe injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Asiri says ambulances and fire trucks were dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire that had engulfed one of the vehicles.

The Saudi Health Ministry says traffic accidents are the leading cause of death among young people in the kingdom. The ministry says 17 people are killed in road accidents each day in Saudi Arabia.