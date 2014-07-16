Report: 2 killed in shooting at Curacao airport

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao (AP) — A drive-by shooting at the international airport on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao killed two people and wounded others late Tuesday, a radio station reported. Authorities could not be reached for comment.

Dolfijn FM said the shooting occurred just outside the arrivals area at Curacao International Airport.

It said one of the dead was a young man from the Buena Vista neighborhood of Curacao. It didn’t give any information on the other death and had no precise information on the number of wounded.

A police spokesman in Curacao did not respond to calls for comment late Tuesday. Calls to the airport in the capital of Willemstad went to an answering machine.

The Dutch Caribbean island of some 150,000 people is about 40 miles off Venezuela.