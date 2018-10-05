FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man accused of deadly double stabbing enters insanity plea

 
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man accused of stabbing to death two people in an unprovoked attack last year has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Columbian reports Dustin Lee Zapel entered his insanity plea Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Zapel is accused of killing 42-year-old Thomas West and 55-year-old James Olsen at a Vancouver apartment complex in July 2017. Authorities say he also tried to stab a third man.

According to court documents, Zapel told investigators he was lying in bed when he decided to kill people. He exited his residence and came across the men in the Central Park Place Apartments courtyard.

Zapel’s defense attorney has filed motions to dismiss the charges.

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com