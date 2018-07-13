FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
AP PHOTOS: Humor, irreverence in UK anti-Trump signs

 
LONDON (AP) — “Super Callous Fragile Racist Sexist Nazi POTUS": That slogan, referencing a song from “Mary Poppins,” is just one of the many humorous and creative signs seen at the huge rallies protesting President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain.

Huge crowds poured into London’s streets Friday to protest Trump’s policies, from immigration to race relations to women and climate change.

Like the giant balloon depicting Trump as an angry baby flying overhead, many of the signs showed a droll British sense of humor. “Feed him to the corgis,” one read. Another one simply said: “Where do I start ...?”

Others managed to display both patriotism and irreverence. “Not up for grabs, Donald!” One sign read, showing a photo of Queen Elizabeth II with a big red cross over her private parts — a reference to a decade-old audio tape released before the 2016 election in which Trump was heard describing how he had grabbed women by their genitals and kissed them without permission. Trump said he was engaging in “locker-room talk” on the tape.