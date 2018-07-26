FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: Native American activist accused of rape in Santa Fe

By MARY HUDETZ
 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Native American activist accused of raping unconscious women and recording the assaults on video has been arrested in Phoenix after police in New Mexico issued a warrant for his arrest, according to online jail records.

Redwolf Pope, a lawyer who has been described as having served as a liaison for elders, veterans and legal representatives during oil pipeline protests in North Dakota two years ago, was taken into custody late Tuesday night by Phoenix police. He was being held at the Maricopa County jail.

An arrest warrant filed Monday in Santa Fe accused Pope of both sexually assaulting females who appeared to have been slipped a date-rape drug and surreptitiously recording guests at apartments in Santa Fe and Seattle. He had residences in both cities, police said.

In a police interview last week, one woman told a Seattle detective that she had known Pope for years and had trusted him in the past because of his standing in her tribe, which is Tlingit.

Other news
Nigeria's Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Danger time for co-hosts as Australia faces a must-win match against Canada at the Women’s World Cup
FILE - Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney on Jan. 31, 2023. The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Eddie Jones turns to mind games as winless Wallabies face unbeaten All Blacks in Bledisloe Cup
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ohtani tosses 1st MLB shutout, homers twice to lead Angels to doubleheader sweep of Tigers

Pope appeared on “The O’Reilly Factor” on Fox News in the past to discuss Native American perspectives on Thanksgiving, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The show identified his tribal affiliation as being Western Shoshone.

He also delivered a TEDx Talk in Seattle last year about oil pipeline protests at Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota.

He is charged in a criminal complaint in New Mexico with rape, false imprisonment and other crimes. Police in both Seattle and Santa Fe are investigating the case.

His attorney, Amy Sirignano, declined comment on his behalf Wednesday afternoon, saying she had not yet had the opportunity to communicate with him following his arrest.

Police said the Washington state woman interviewed last week had travelled in August 2017 to Santa Fe when she encountered Pope at a party and he offered her a ride. The last thing she remembers from that night was sipping a can of alcoholic iced tea he had given her, she said.

She recalled waking up confused the next morning in a Santa Fe hotel room, and Pope telling her that she had expressed her love for him the night before, which she did not believe.

“Eventually, she knew, she just wanted to get out of there and not deal with it,” the warrant said.

The Associated Press does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Police reviewed roughly two dozen photographs and four videos initially recorded on cameras they obtained after one of Pope’s roommates reported she had found a small video camera in his Seattle apartment’s bathroom. The roommate turned the camera’s memory card over to police after travelling to Santa Fe.

While in Santa Fe, the roommate also found an iPad belonging to Pope that contained videos of him sexually assaulting multiple females who appeared unconscious, police said.