Mississippi city saves money on sludge hauling contract

 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The largest city in Mississippi is saving more than $5 million on a contract for sludge removal from a wastewater treatment plant.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that the scope of work was overestimated in the original contract, which was negotiated under a previous Jackson mayor.

The Environmental Protection Agency mandated that Jackson clean up sewage sludge material to prevent flooding from washing it into the Pearl River. The EPA gave a deadline of the end of this year for a company to screen, load, transport and dispose of the material.

An engineering consultant had estimated that the work would require removing 305,000 wet tons of material.

Public Works Director Robert Miller now says another company is completing the work, with no more than 100,000 tons to haul.

