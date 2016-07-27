Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Man shot, killed during Wisconsin standoff fired at officers

 
MERRILL, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old suspect fired at law officers during a standoff in Lincoln County before police shot and killed him.

The suspect was identified Wednesday as Scot Minard of Eagle River.

Four officers returned fire during Tuesday’s standoff, striking and killing Minard. Names of two Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies and a Langlade County deputy involved in the shooting were not released, but the Antigo Police Department identified Patrolman Joseph Husnick as one of the officers. All four are on paid administrative leave.

The incident began Tuesday morning when Minard shot at Husnick during a traffic stop in Antigo.

A high-speed chase followed. Authorities were able to deflate Minard’s tires in Pine River, but he stayed armed during the hour-long standoff.

No officers were hurt. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading an investigation.