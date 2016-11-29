Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Off-duty officer shoots, kills man outside Illinois Wal-Mart

 
Share

CAHOKIA, Ill. (AP) — An off-duty police officer fatally shot a fugitive in a suburban St. Louis Wal-Mart parking lot after the man crashed into several vehicles, nearly ran over several people and drove at the officer in an attempt to get away, authorities said.

The St. Clair County (Illinois) Coroner’s office identified the man Tuesday as 35-year-old Jason Stringer, of Centerville, Illinois. He was wanted on several charges, including fleeing from the police and being a felon in possession of a weapon, according to a news release from the police department in Cahokia, which is also in southern Illinois, just south of St. Louis.

The off-duty Washington Park officer saw the man enter the store shortly before 5 p.m. Monday and called the Cahokia police, according to the news release. Officers arrived and when the man saw them in the parking lot, he ran for his vehicle and sped off, striking a pillar in front of the store and other vehicles and nearly striking pedestrians in the parking lot. With the car heading at him, the off-duty officer fired several times, striking the man at least once.

Stringer managed to drive away, with officers from several law enforcement agencies in pursuit. The fleeing vehicle struck vehicles on the roadway before hitting a median about a mile from the store. Officers arrived and Stringer was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The department said two Cahokia police officers were injured. A department spokeswoman said their injuries weren’t life-threatening, but she wouldn’t elaborate.

Police did not say if Stringer was armed at the time of the shooting, and the Illinois State Police, which is handling the investigation, did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Washington Park Police Chief Tony Tomlinson said that Stringer’s history, which includes a number of instances when he fled from police, also includes his use of a firearm. He said Stringer was wanted for firing shots at his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend at least twice last month and for putting a gun to the man’s head on one occasion.