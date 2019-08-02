FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
UMass trustees raise undergraduate tuition by 2.5%

 
BOSTON (AP) — University of Massachusetts trustees have voted to raise tuition at the system’s four undergraduate campuses by 2.5% for the academic year that starts in the fall.

The trustees in a statement Friday said holding the hike to the rate of inflation would boost in-state undergraduate tuition by an average of $359 per student per year.

Out-of-state undergraduate tuition will rise by 3% at the Amherst, Boston and Dartmouth campuses, and by 2% at the Lowell campus.

Across the four undergraduate campuses, tuition will average $14,722 for in-state students.

The tuition vote was originally scheduled for last month but delayed due to uncertainty over the state budget.

The Legislature appropriated $558 million to UMass for the fiscal year that started July 1, a 1% increase over the prior year.