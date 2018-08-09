Program provides the homeless with free showers, haircuts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A nonprofit in Providence is helping provide the homeless with showers, free haircuts and medical exams through a program called Shower to Empower.

The Providence Journal reports the program that launched in April provided its 500th shower Wednesday.

The nonprofit House of Hope runs the program, which consists of a mobile trailer with two showers and two rooms for other services.

House of Hope Executive Director Laura Jaworski says people use the services to prepare for a job interview or just get a moment of peace and quiet.

The trailer operates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

One woman waiting in line Wednesday said she has been homeless for eight years. She said “when you’re clean, you feel good about yourself.”

