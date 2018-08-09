FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Program provides the homeless with free showers, haircuts

 
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A nonprofit in Providence is helping provide the homeless with showers, free haircuts and medical exams through a program called Shower to Empower.

The Providence Journal reports the program that launched in April provided its 500th shower Wednesday.

The nonprofit House of Hope runs the program, which consists of a mobile trailer with two showers and two rooms for other services.

House of Hope Executive Director Laura Jaworski says people use the services to prepare for a job interview or just get a moment of peace and quiet.

The trailer operates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

One woman waiting in line Wednesday said she has been homeless for eight years. She said “when you’re clean, you feel good about yourself.”

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com