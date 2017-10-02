Texas couple killed in Arkansas interstate crash

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a husband and wife from Texas were killed after their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 30 in southwest Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police say Morgan Lawrence and Jean Lawrence of Flint, Texas, died after the crash early Saturday near Arkadelphia, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

Little Rock television station KATV reports that Morgan Lawrence, who went by the nickname Marty, was a fire department captain in Tyler, Texas. The TV station reports that the couple was visiting their son, who plays football at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.

An Arkansas State Police report says the tractor-trailer struck the Lawrences’ vehicle, sending both vehicles off the interstate. The truck’s driver was injured and taken to an Arkadelphia hospital.

