FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Rockfall in Zion National Park injures 3, closes some trails

 
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (AP) — Stretches of trails inside Zion National Park are temporarily closed after a rockfall injured three people over the weekend.

Salt Lake City’s KSL-TV reports the incident happened Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. around Cable Mountain.

Park officials said in a news release that a “substantial” piece of rock broke off and fell about 3,000 feet (914 meters).

The impact caused a plume of smaller rocks, branches, dust and sand.

The rock landed on the East Rim Trail, which was closed, and the Weeping Rock Shuttle Stop.

Only one of three injured visitors was taken to a hospital by ambulance. That person’s condition was not immediately available.

Others were stranded on the Weeping Rock Trail but were able to make their way down.

Shuttle service was disrupted for 90 minutes.