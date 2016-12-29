Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Big rig, bus crash on I-5 in Northern California, 4 injured

 
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Four people have been hospitalized after a Greyhound bus and a big rig crashed on Interstate 5 in Northern California.

KFSN-TV reports (http://abc30.tv/2hwuyJK ) that California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred early Thursday on northbound Interstate 5 near Kettleman City. The bus ended up on an embankment and the semi-truck flipped.

The bus was traveling to San Francisco and was carrying a few dozen passengers.

The highway patrol closed northbound lanes on I-5 and diverted traffic around the crash.

___

Information from: KFSN-TV.