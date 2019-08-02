Head of Brazil deforestation monitor out amid Bolsonaro ire

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Head of Brazil deforestation monitor out amid Bolsonaro ire

By DIANE JEANTET
 
Share

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The head of Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research left his position Friday amid criticism by President Jair Bolsonaro about the agency’s reports on deforestation in the Amazon.

After meeting with the country’s minister of science and technology, Ricardo Galvao said his mandate would be terminated before the end of his term next year due to an “unsustainable” situation.

Science and technology minister Marcos Pontes later confirmed Galvao’s departure on Twitter and thanked him for his dedication.

In recent weeks, Bolsonaro has intensified criticism of INPE deforestation data which has shown a significant increase in illegal logging.

Other news
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Jordan Henderson facing biggest backlash of any player lured by Saudi Arabia
The updated indictment against former President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira is photographed Thursday, July 27, 2023. Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations. The allegations were made Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
With Trump newly indicted, here’s what to know about the documents case and what’s next
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Analysis: Running backs contract squabbles could lead to locker room dissension

INPE says 920 square kilometers (370 square miles) of Amazon forest were lost in June — an 88% increase from the same month last year. It also says it has used the same methodology to measure deforestation since 2004.

Bolsonaro said at a press conference Thursday that he suspected that agency officials had manipulated figures to make his administration look bad, and he threatened to dismiss those who provided data he deemed “doubtful.” Environment Minister Ricardo Salles called INPE’s figures sensationalist and inaccurate, but did not offer an alternative estimate.

Since taking office in January, the administration of Bolsonaro has consistently clashed with environmentalists and others over possibly opening up the Amazon rainforest to development and agribusiness.

In a statement Thursday, INPE said it had explained its methodology to government officials at a meeting during which Brazil’s environment institute presented its own study that claimed to show “inconsistencies and errors” in INPE’s results.

The agency said it had no prior access or knowledge of the study and reaffirmed “its confidence in the quality of the data.”

Marina Silva, Brazil’s environment minister from 2003 to 2008, said that Galvao had been “fired for his competence, confidence, and for running an institution that did not cower in the face of ...groundless threats.”

The World Wide Fund for Nature said it supported Galvao and his defense of “the apolitical and public disclosure of deforestation data.”