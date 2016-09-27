Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
House fire claims life of Orangeburg County man

 
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire that killed a man near the Orangeburg County community of Eutawville.

The fire started late Sunday night and burned into Monday morning.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle tells The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg (http://bit.ly/2dztEeJ ) that the victim was 40-year-old Eric Taste of Cross.

Authorities said the cause of death was not immediately determined.

___

Information from: The Times & Democrat, http://www.timesanddemocrat.com