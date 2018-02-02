FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Dallas cops told sniper explosive-strapped robot had a phone

 
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Police Department SWAT team members say they told a sniper that a robot would be carrying a phone — not explosives — down the long hallway where he had holed up during a standoff after his ambush attack that killed five officers on July 7, 2016.

The SWAT members tell The Dallas Morning News about the construction of the bomb that was instead taped to the back of a book and fastened to the robot before being detonated and killing Micah Johnson. The 25-year-old former Army reservist had told them he wanted to kill white police officers.

The use of the robot to deliver explosives was a first for a U.S. police department.

A grand jury this week found no criminal wrongdoing in the officers’ use of force.