Motorcycle club members charged in kidnapping, killing

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal grand jury in Oregon charged three members and associates of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club with murder, kidnapping and racketeering.

The four-count indictment was returned June 28 and unsealed Friday.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Cronan said the three allegedly kidnapped and killed fellow member Robert Huggins, of southeast Portland.

Huggins’ body was found with nails shot through his boots, an X carved on his body and his teeth knocked out. Police said Huggins had been the club’s treasurer and had allegedly stolen money from the club.

Charged were Mark Leroy Dencklau, 58, of Woodburn; Earl Deverle Fisher, 48, of Gresham; and Tiler Evan Pribbernow, 37, of Portland. The kidnapping and slaying occurred June 30-July 1, 2015.