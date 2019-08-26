FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man pleads guilty to firing on school bus, wounding driver

 
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of shooting at a school bus on a snowy highway, wounding the driver, has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

Thirty-two-year-old Kenneth Lilly of St. Paul waived his self-defense claims Monday. He faces up to eight years in prison.

According to the complaint, bus driver Thomas Benson was trying to merge onto an interstate near downtown Minneapolis during a snowstorm on Feb. 5. The bus scraped Lilly’s car, although Benson was unaware.

Lilly, who was wearing his security guard uniform, pulled a handgun and fired five shots into the bus windshield, wounding the driver’s arm and grazing his head. A girl on the bus was not hurt.

KSTP-TV reports the shooting left Benson deaf in one ear and unable to continue working as a bus driver due to nerve damage in his hand.