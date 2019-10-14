U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
1 of 3 convicted in 2018 Galena killing to be sentenced

 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three men convicted in the 2018 killing of a man on the south edge of Reno will be sentenced just three days after the verdict’s announcement.

KOLO-TV reports that Quentin Moore is scheduled to be sentenced Monday by a jury.

Moore and Jamil Geronimo were found guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon on Friday.

Moore also pleaded no contest to a charge of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Moor, Geronimo and Tyler Hernandez fatally shot 20-year-old Paul Dobbins in June 2018 outside a Galena home after an altercation at a party.

Hernandez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Geronimo and Hernandez have waived being sentenced by a jury.

Geronimo will be sentenced in January.

Information from: KOLO-TV, http://www.kolotv.com