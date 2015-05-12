French president makes unprecedented state visit to Haiti

FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Lawyers for Donald Trump are meeting with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment looms over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

French president makes unprecedented state visit to Haiti

By DAVID McFADDEN
 
Share

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Francois Hollande on Tuesday became the first president of France to make a formal state visit to Haiti, where bountiful resources and brutal plantation slavery made it the European nation’s most profitable colony before an independence uprising more than two centuries ago.

For Haiti’s government and business community, the visit is a welcome opportunity to encourage more investment and highlight progress made since a devastating 2010 earthquake obliterated much of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas.

But for some in impoverished Haiti, Hollande’s presence is a reminder of the debilitating costs of the successful slave revolt that made Haiti the world’s first black republic in 1804.

Crippled by an international embargo enforced by French warships, Haiti agreed in 1825 to pay France an “independence debt” of 150 million gold francs to compensate colonists for lost land and slaves. Although the indemnity was later reduced to 90 million gold coins, the debt crippled the Caribbean nation, which did not finish paying it off to French and American banks until 1947.

Other news
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Women sexually assaulted by imprisoned former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar have filed a lawsuit, Thursday, July 27, 2023, claiming school officials made “secret decisions” about releasing documents in the case. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Nassar survivors sue Michigan State, saying it made ‘secret decisions’ about releasing documents
Kristen Clarke, the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it is investigating the patterns or practices of the Memphis Police Department, seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop.(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).
Justice Dept announces broad investigation of Memphis police practices after Tyre Nichols death
Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, left, makes a shot on goal for a score to put Nigeria up, 3-1, in front of Australia's Alanna Kennedy, center, and Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Partnership between Oshoala and Ajibade lifts Nigeria to upset over Australia

“We Haitians know that a big reason why we are suffering today is because we were forced to pay France for our freedom. If we were not punished for our independence long ago, we would have had a better time,” water seller Jean-Marc Bouchet said on a dusty, unpaved street in Port-au-Prince.

About 200 chanting protesters and a heavy police presence greeted Hollande when he arrived at the Champ de Mars plaza in downtown Port-au-Prince with Haitian President Michel Martelly. He and Martelly laid a wreath at a statue of Toussaint Louverture, a hero of Haiti’s revolution.

“We can’t change history, but we can change the future,” said Hollande, who pledged new support to develop Haiti, including roughly $145 million to help improve education.

Over the last week, Hollande has been touring the region, stopping at French Caribbean islands and in Cuba, which he left Tuesday after saying France would be a “faithful ally” as Havana reforms its centrally planned economy.

Behind metal barricades, Gymps Lucien, a Haitian law school student who was protesting Hollande’s one-day stop, said the French president was not welcome unless he brought billions in reparations for slavery and the debt for independence.

“We believe French reparations should go to schools, hospitals, roads!” he shouted. “Our kids should have a better life.”

The small band of demonstrators gathered near a larger crowd of quiet observers. One of those, Giles Jean Sava, an unemployed father of seven, said that he disagreed with the protest and that Haitians should welcome Hollande. “Perhaps the French president can bring jobs,” he said.

Though then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy made a five-hour stop in Haiti weeks after the 2010 earthquake, it was an informal trip and not a state visit with the full ceremony that accompanied Hollande’s arrival.

Over the years, French administrations have acknowledged the historic wrong of slavery in Haiti and other former colonies. In 2001, the French government recognized slavery and the slave trade as a crime against humanity.

But French leaders, like those of other former colonial powers, consistently have dismissed assertions they need to pay any kind of financial reparations. France did cancel all of Haiti’s $77 million debt during Sarkozy’s administration.

During his speech Tuesday, Martelly described the indemnity Haiti was forced to pay as a “grand injustice,” but added that “no reparation can change what happened years ago.”

On Sunday, Hollande acknowledged his country’s historic role in the Atlantic slave trade as he helped inaugurate a $93 million slavery memorial in Guadeloupe. During that visit, he made mention of France’s “debt” to Haiti, but French officials stressed he was referring to a “moral debt,” not a financial one. They say it echoes comments he made in 2013 when Hollande said France’s “debt” to Africa “cannot be the subject of a transaction.”

Two years ago, leaders of more than a dozen Caribbean countries launched an effort to seek compensation from France, Britain and the Netherlands for what they say is the lingering legacy of the Atlantic slave trade.

___

David McFadden on Twitter: http://twitter.com/dmcfadd