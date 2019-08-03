Phoenix police: Body found in pond at resort golf course

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a body has been recovered from a pond on a golf course at a resort.

Sgt. Vince Lewis says divers found the body in a deep part of a pond being searched at the Arizona Grand Resort after partial remains were found Friday night on the pond’s muddy edge.

Lewis says there’s no estimate on how long the body was submerged.

No additional information was released and there’s no indication about possible cause of death.