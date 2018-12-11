FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man gets 18 years in prison for shooting at cookout in 2015

 
Share

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors in Massachusetts say a Taunton man who shot another man at a cookout in 2015 has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison.

Lorenze DaVeiga pleaded guilty Monday in Fall River Superior Court to multiple charges including manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say the 22-year-old DaVeiga killed Marques McCassie in a shootout at a cookout at McCassie’s cousin’s home in Taunton in June 2015.

According to the DA’s office, evidence showed McCassie was also armed and fired at DaVeiga, hitting him four times.

Both were transported to different hospitals, and McCassie later died at a hospital in Taunton while DaVeiga underwent life-saving surgery.