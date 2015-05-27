Office Depot to pay $3.4 million over faulty chairs

FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Lawyers for Donald Trump are meeting with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment looms over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Office Depot to pay $3.4 million over faulty chairs

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Office Depot will pay regulators $3.4 million to settle charges that it did not report defects of two of its office chair models fast enough, even after receiving more than 200 complaints.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the seatbacks of some of the chairs fell off, resulting in back injuries. The agency said Office Depot did not notify the regulator until it contacted the company. Companies must report issues with its products within 24 hours, the CPSC said.

Office Depot sold more than 1.4 million of the defective Gibson chairs between 2003 and 2012. They cost $40 each. Office Depot sold 150,000 of the other model, called Quantum, which cost $350. That model was sold between 2006 and 2009. Office Depot received 186 reports of the seatbacks failing, and 39 reports of injuries, including a fractured back and hip, according to the CPSC.

In settling the charges, Office Depot did not admit or deny wrongdoing.

Office Depot Inc., which has headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, sells office supplies and furniture at 1,800 stores around the country.