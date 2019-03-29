FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Brazil’s military start commemorations of 1964 coup

 
Share

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Over the objections of human rights groups but with the support of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, some military bases began commemorations of the March 31, 1964 coup that launched 21 years of military rule in Brazil.

Brazil’s Southeast military command, led by Gen. Luiz Baptista Pereira, held a commemoration ceremony in Sao Paulo.

The order of the day read in the base called March 31, 1964 a “symbolic episode” in the armed forces’ support for the “legitimate aspirations” of Brazilian people.

“The Brazilian people defended democracy together with their uniformed citizens” that day, it read. “With Brazilian families alarmed and facing great disorder, the escalation toward communism was interrupted.”

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

With rifles on their shoulders, soldiers sang Brazil’s national anthem and paraded.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain who waxes nostalgic for the 1964-1985 military regime and a fierce anti-communist, caused a commotion in Brazil when he asked the Defense Ministry to organize “due commemorations” on March 31, a day historians call a coup that began the dictatorship, which supporters call a “military government.”

Brazil’s federal prosecutor’s office strongly criticized Bolsonaro’s move, saying that under international criminal law Brazil’s dictators “had committed crimes against humanity.” Several civic groups announced that they were organizing protests throughout the country.

The decision to commemorate the coup anniversary ended a 2011 move by then-President Dilma Rousseff, who had asked armed forces to suspend such commemorations.

Government spokesman Otavio Rego Barros recently told reporters that “the president does not believe March 31, 1964 was a coup.”