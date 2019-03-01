FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Amoskeag Fishways center closing, fish ladder deck remains

 
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Amoskeag Fishways environmental education center along the Merrimack River in Manchester, New Hampshire, is closing soon, although an observation deck for the Amoskeag Dam’s fish ladder will remain.

The Concord Monitor reports the move comes after Eversource sold off the hydropower facility last year along with all its other power plants in New Hampshire as the final step in electricity deregulation.

The Amoskeag Hydroelectric Station on the river is one of nine hydropower dams that were sold to Maryland-based Hull Street Energy for $83 million.

The center is scheduled to close March 8, with the seasonal fish ladder reopening March 11. It has a large window for viewing.

The fish ladder was built in 1989 to help Atlantic salmon, herring, shad and eels move up and down the river.

Information from: Concord Monitor, http://www.concordmonitor.com