1 dead, 4 sickened from carbon monoxide in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say one person is dead and four other have been sickened by carbon monoxide in Brooklyn.

Police say the victims were squatting in an unoccupied residential building.

The Fire Department responded to a building on Jackson Street in Williamsburg just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say one man was dead at the scene and four other people were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their names were not immediately released.

Firefighters say a generator operating inside the building was apparently the source of the elevated carbon monoxide levels.