Hotel evacuated for over 8 hours over odor, irritant in air

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A hotel near Allentown, Pennsylvania, was evacuated for more than eight hours overnight after guests reported an odor that caused coughing and throat irritation.

Police said they were dispatched at about 8 p.m. Thursday at the SpringHill Suites hotel in Upper Saucon Township to investigate the odor.

The Upper Saucon Township Police Department said in a Facebook posting that tests by hazardous materials teams failed to identify a specific irritant.

Hotel guest Paul Mari tells The (Allentown) Morning Call there was a “weird odor like burning rubber, but stronger.”

Mari says the odor intensified as he and other guests came downstairs from their rooms, and many people were coughing.

Police say some guests were examined at hospitals before being released.

Guests were allowed to return to their rooms around 5 a.m.

