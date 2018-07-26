FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Coroner blames man’s drowning death on flooding

 
Share

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on flooding in Pennsylvania (all times local):

5 p.m.

A coroner is attributing the death of a Pennsylvania man to flooding that has soaked the region over the past week.

Adams County Coroner Pat Felix announced her finding Thursday regarding an 18-year-old who was missing since Sunday.

Other news
Nigeria's Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Danger time for co-hosts as Australia faces a must-win match against Canada at the Women’s World Cup
FILE - Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney on Jan. 31, 2023. The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Eddie Jones turns to mind games as winless Wallabies face unbeaten All Blacks in Bledisloe Cup
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ohtani tosses 1st MLB shutout, homers twice to lead Angels to doubleheader sweep of Tigers

She says the victim was likely stranded by high water in the Biglerville area, then was swept away when he attempted to get out of his van and walk.

Police are continuing to search for a 19-year-old woman last seen trying to cross a fast-moving stream near Elizabethtown.

They’ve been searching the adjacent land and by air, but the water has been too dangerous to attempt a water search.

A foot or more of rain has drenched a swath of central Pennsylvania since Saturday morning.

___

1 p.m.

Floodwaters are receding in Pennsylvania, leaving behind a film of mud and dozens of roads that remain closed to vehicular traffic.

Skies are clear Thursday after five days of downpours that brought up to a foot of rain in a swath of central Pennsylvania from north to south.

State police say conditions are still too dangerous to conduct an all-out search for a 19-year-old woman last seen Monday while trying to cross a rain-swollen creek near Elizabethtown. Aerial searches continue.

Residents along the Swatara Creek said it crested about 2 a.m. Thursday in Hummelstown, but the Hersheypark amusement park just upstream remains closed.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday.