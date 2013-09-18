United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Report: poor tactics led to 2 deaths in Himalayas

 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poor tactics and the splitting up of an expedition group led to the deaths of two Polish climbers during the first winter ascent of a Himalayan peak in March, according to a report by Poland’s mountaineering experts, published Wednesday.

The two climbers were among four Poles who scaled the 26,000-foot (8,000-meter) Broad Peak, the world’s 12th highest mountain, located in Pakistan. The two went missing on their way back down. The body of Tomasz Kowalski, 27, was found and buried near the peak. The body of Maciej Berbeka, 58, has not been found.

The report by members of the Polish Association of Alpinism said that the team set out too late in the day and that the climbers had no clear time plan or criteria of circumstances that could make them turn back.

It blamed the two faster climbers — Adam Bielecki and Artur Malek — for leaving Kowalski and Berbeka behind and losing visual contact with them, calling that a “fundamental mistake.” The report blamed Bielecki for intentionally breaking up the group.

Bielecki, Poland’s most promising climber, said the report was “dishonest” and made him a scapegoat. But he agreed that they miscalculated their timing and said that Kowalski and Berbeka miscalculated their physical capabilities.

“The team split up because the smoothly going ascent (at some point) turned into an individual struggle for survival,” Bielecki told Tygodnik Powszechny weekly. “I was terrified by the late hour. Yes, I rushed ahead simply because I was afraid. ... Everything was on the verge of panic and struggle for life.”

The team set out at 5 a.m. but only reached the peak, separately, in the late afternoon, having little daylight and much lower night-time temperatures left for the way down.

Polish climbers have a long but also tragic history of scaling all the highest peaks in the Himalayas, 10 of them in winter.