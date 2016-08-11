Pickup crashes into car, house, causes natural gas leak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A pickup crashed into a car and an Anchorage house, setting off a natural gas leak that took a half hour to contain.

Anchorage police say the pickup driven by 29-year-old Rosalynn Bayless shortly before midnight Wednesday ran a red light at Lake Otis Parkway and Northern Lights Boulevard.

The truck collided with a small sedan, continued over an embankment, struck a house and a boulder and came to rest on its side.

The boulder struck the home’s gas meter, which created the leak.

Anchorage Fire Department responders extricated Bayless, who suffered minor injuries, and a passenger who was not injured.

Bayless was charged with reckless driving and driving with an expired license.

The sedan driver was not injured.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Bayless.