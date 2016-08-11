Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war

Pickup crashes into car, house, causes natural gas leak

 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A pickup crashed into a car and an Anchorage house, setting off a natural gas leak that took a half hour to contain.

Anchorage police say the pickup driven by 29-year-old Rosalynn Bayless shortly before midnight Wednesday ran a red light at Lake Otis Parkway and Northern Lights Boulevard.

The truck collided with a small sedan, continued over an embankment, struck a house and a boulder and came to rest on its side.

The boulder struck the home’s gas meter, which created the leak.

Anchorage Fire Department responders extricated Bayless, who suffered minor injuries, and a passenger who was not injured.

Bayless was charged with reckless driving and driving with an expired license.

The sedan driver was not injured.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Bayless.