Ex-mayor facing election law charge enters pre-trial program

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (AP) — The former mayor of a New Jersey town who was accused of violating election law has been accepted into a pre-trial program that could lead to the charge being dismissed.

Authorities have said Francesco Caramagna filled out some voters’ mail-in ballot applications and certifications in the 2017 mayoral race in Elmwood Park. He was charged in April with interfering with the election process, and he resigned the mayor’s post a short time later.

If Caramagna successfully completes the six-month program, the charge against him will be dismissed.

Caramagna had been elected mayor in November 2017, becoming the first Democrat to serve as the town’s mayor in nearly 50 years.