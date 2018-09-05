FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Traffic shift on Mario Cuomo Bridge’s second span scheduled

 
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Operations to shift eastbound traffic onto the second span of the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge are scheduled to begin later this week.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced Wednesday that state police will temporarily stop southbound traffic on Interstate 87 so workers can stripe the lanes at both ends of the 3.1-mile span starting around 8 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Thruway officials say there will be no lane closures for westbound traffic.

The agency’s announcement comes a day after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the Westchester-bound side of the span that bears his late father’s name will open Saturday.

Thruway officials say all four southbound lanes are scheduled to be fully opened by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Traffic was shifted onto the first span of the new bridge last year.