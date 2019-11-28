Charter bus passengers injured in Colorado accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A charter bus carrying at least 50 people rolled over on a slick highway in southern Colorado early Thursday, injuring some of the passengers.

The Colorado State Patrol said there were no fatalities when the crash happened on Interstate 25 around sunrise Thursday morning about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) south of Walsenburg, which is about 90 miles (144.8 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.

The patrol says the bus was traveling north when it rolled over into the median and landed upside down.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were injured, but the patrol reported that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The accident remained under investigation.