Saudi Arabia: 2 gunmen killed in predominantly Shiite region

 
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia says two wanted men were killed in a predominantly Shiite region in the kingdom’s east.

The region is a place where numerous wanted Saudi men are designated as terrorists for their involvement in violent protests and suspected attacks.

The kingdom’s security body says its forces spotted four wanted people on Sunday in Qatif as they were heading to carry out a terrorist act. It says the group refused to surrender, shot at security forces and threw a hand grenade into a gas station, causing a fire.

Tuesday’s statement says two were killed and two others were detained.

The security body says a Bahraini woman who happened to be at the gas station with her family, a Pakistani truck driver, and two security men were also wounded.