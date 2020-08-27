U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Body that of woman reported missing in Georgia

 
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A body found in Georgia’s Effingham County has been confirmed to be that of a woman reported missing from nearby Bryan County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation a missing person investigation began July 16 for Renee Reagan, 44, of Ellabell. She had been missing since October 2019.

On July 20, a body was found in Effingham County off Highway 80. After forensic testing, it was confirmed the body was that of Reagan, WTOC-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office arrested Spencer Robins, 49, on charges of concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

“He basically knew where the body was at. And he’s the one that could’ve given us the information. He didn’t come forward and let us know,” said Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie. “Anytime you have a death investigation, whether it’s homicide or suicide or natural causes, there’s evidence that’s in that area pertaining to why that person died and he cleaned up the scene and of course helped to hide the body.”

McDuffie said they’re awaiting autopsy results to determine Reagan’s cause of death.

“We’re going to continue until we find out what, why she died, how she died and what steps we need to take going forward with that,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449 or a tip can be texted anonymously at 847411.