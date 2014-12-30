Georgia Tech student indicted in UGA hack

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia Tech student accused of hacking the University of Georgia’s online calendar and posting a message stoking the schools’ football rivalry has been indicted.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/1rxPS2p ) that 21-year-old Ryan Gregory Pickren is charged with computer trespassing for allegedly posting a calendar entry days before the Georgia Tech-Georgia game.

The newspaper reports the entry was made for noon on Nov. 29. Georgia Tech beat Georgia 30-24 in Athens in overtime. UGA Vice President for Public Affairs told the newspaper the listing was quickly discovered and removed.

UGA police submitted evidence to an Athens-Clarke County grand jury. Pickren surrendered Dec. 22 and was released after posting $5,000 bond.

It’s unclear if Pickren has an attorney. A phone number for him could not be located.