Former Omaha Goodwill CEO got extra $610K after ouster

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Goodwill Omaha fired its longtime CEO in 2017 amid scandal over his six-figure salary, $100,000 annual performance bonuses, a $519,000 lump-sum retirement payout and a country club membership.

But after parting ways with Frank McGree, he was paid an additional $610,000, according to Goodwill’s latest public disclosure statement, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

He’d sued Goodwill in September 2017 because its board had refused to pay his negotiated severance. In 2018 the charity’s board acknowledged that it settled the lawsuit. Until now, the settlement figure wasn’t publicly known. Goodwill trains and employ people with disabilities and others who may have a hard time getting and keeping jobs.

Nearly the entire board of Goodwill has turned over since the October 2016 World-Herald investigation that revealed Goodwill’s pay practices. It showed McGree received total compensation of more than $933,000 in 2014, and 13 Goodwill executives were paid more than $100,000, reducing the amount of money available for job training programs.

The current board chairman, James Rich, said he couldn’t speak in detail about the settlement because of a confidentiality agreement. The settlement agreement, however, acknowledged that the amount paid to McGree would eventually be disclosed in its nonprofit federal tax return, which is a public document.