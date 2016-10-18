Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Clovis woman pleads guilty to abusing her 7 adopted children

 
CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A Clovis woman has pleaded guilty to seven counts of child abuse, one for each of her adopted children.

In exchange for the plea Monday, 60-year-old Patricia Gartner was granted a deferred sentence with five years of supervised probation. She had been facing up to 29 years in prison.

Authorities say Gartner’s parental rights have been terminated and the children are pending adoption with new families.

The charges stemmed from an investigation last year by Clovis police.

Authorities say one of the children told a member of her church that abuse was taking place in the home.

Police say each of the seven children allegedly suffered abuse from Gartner between June 2014 and June of 2015.

Gartner adopted the children from Russia, Siberia and the Ukraine between 2002 and 2009.